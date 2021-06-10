CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 2,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,724. The firm has a market cap of $462.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

