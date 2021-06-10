The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $110.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

The Lovesac stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.65. 7,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

