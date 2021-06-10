Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 1,984,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

