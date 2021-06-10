Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.14%.
NASDAQ DAKT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.
About Daktronics
