Daniel John Major Sells 100,000 Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Stock

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) Director Daniel John Major sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$30,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,202.18.

Daniel John Major also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel John Major sold 2,000 shares of GoviEx Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$640.00.

Shares of CVE:GXU opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$152.76 million and a PE ratio of -19.20. GoviEx Uranium Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

