Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Down 3.4%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

