DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0031 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $525,638.68 and $713.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,801.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.15 or 0.01648458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00451100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00056663 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001334 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

