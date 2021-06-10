Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.07 and last traded at $72.24. Approximately 13,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,797,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

