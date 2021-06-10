Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PLAY opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
