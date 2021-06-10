Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLAY opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

