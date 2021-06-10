David W. Anstice Sells 5,000 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director David W. Anstice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

