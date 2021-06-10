DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

