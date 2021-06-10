Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DROOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DROOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

