Dent (DENT) Market Cap Achieves $324.12 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Dent has a market cap of $324.12 million and $29.58 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00023298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00842005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.94 or 0.08381992 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,261,255,759 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

