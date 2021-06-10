Desjardins Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $30.14 on Monday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

