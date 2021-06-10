Desjardins Cuts Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAPIF opened at $30.14 on Monday. Saputo has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.