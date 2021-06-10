Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $237.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.82. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.