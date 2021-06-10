Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $129.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

FRT stock opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

