Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €100.93. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

