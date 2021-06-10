Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €13.20 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.20 ($15.53) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.31 ($13.31).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.44 ($12.29) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

