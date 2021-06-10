Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,166. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth about $272,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

