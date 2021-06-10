Dewhurst plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,949.59. The company has a market cap of £164.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38. Dewhurst has a 52 week low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

