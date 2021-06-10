Dewhurst plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of DWHT opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,949.59. The company has a market cap of £164.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38. Dewhurst has a 52 week low of GBX 851 ($11.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,200 ($28.74).
