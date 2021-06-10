Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €65.40 ($76.94) and last traded at €65.50 ($77.06). Approximately 91,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 611,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.56 ($77.13).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.14 ($74.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.92. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

