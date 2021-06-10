DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $99.28 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,426 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,187. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

