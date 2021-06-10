Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE DBD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.51. 523,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.37.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

