Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGLY. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 4th quarter valued at $16,380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Digital Ally during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Digital Ally by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

