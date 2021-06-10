Digital Ally Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 70,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the typical volume of 5,626 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 201.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Ally by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Digital Ally by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.