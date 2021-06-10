Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,588 shares of company stock worth $83,839,374 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.57. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

