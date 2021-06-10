Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Insider Cindy Fiedelman Sells 4,835 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $773,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.94. 1,121,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.98. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after buying an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

