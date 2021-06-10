DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 17.4% Lower This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $108,956.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.00703838 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 149.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,045,006,638 coins and its circulating supply is 4,897,614,197 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.