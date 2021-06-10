Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allakos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allakos by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $835,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $2,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,875 shares of company stock worth $25,016,139 over the last ninety days. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLK opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.