Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of SIGA Technologies worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $6.63 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $504.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.87.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

