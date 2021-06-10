Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a PEG ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $137,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

