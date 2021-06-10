Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,161 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

CCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CCU opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

