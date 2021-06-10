Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEMS opened at $62.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.