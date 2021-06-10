Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

