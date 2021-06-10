Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,617. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

