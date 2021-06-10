Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.82

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.82 and last traded at $124.73, with a volume of 21080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

