DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. DLH has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLH will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 253,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 2.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DLH by 57.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

