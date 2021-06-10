DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $479 million-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.68 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.00.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $243.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,724. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $144.29 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -225.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,287 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

