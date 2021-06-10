Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

DOL traded up C$1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.38. The company had a trading volume of 466,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,285. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The company has a market cap of C$16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Insiders sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last three months.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

