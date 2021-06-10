Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner Sells 3,230 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 10th, Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00.

DPZ opened at $442.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $452.97.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

