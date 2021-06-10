Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $448.94

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $448.94 and last traded at $448.82, with a volume of 5988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.92.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

