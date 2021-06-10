DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of DZS worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99. DZS Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

