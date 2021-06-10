E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,258 shares of company stock valued at $41,504,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.48. 16,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

