E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,776. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

