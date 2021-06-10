E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

