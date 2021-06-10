E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 531 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.52. 16,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

