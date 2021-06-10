E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 532 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $132.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,125. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

