E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $66,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

GIS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.87. The company had a trading volume of 37,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,200. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

