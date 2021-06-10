Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director F William Barnett Sells 17,033 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXP stock opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $153.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

