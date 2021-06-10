Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

